Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Walter Smith’s managerial career in pictures following his death aged 73

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 1.17pm
Walter Smith has died aged 73 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Walter Smith has died aged 73 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Former Rangers, Scotland and Everton boss Walter Smith has died aged 73.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his managerial career in pictures.

Rangers v Anerdeen 5
Smith celebrates the 1996 league title with assistant Archie Knox (left) and midfielder Paul Gascoigne (Chris Bacon/PA)
Investiture Walter Smith 3
Smith was joined by wife Ethel and sons Neil (left) and Steven as he received his OBE at Buckingham Palace in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
EVERTON Smith 3
Smith (right) spent four years at the Everton helm from 1998… (Dave Kendall/PA)
Walter Smith File Photo
And three years in charge of the Scotland national team from 2004… (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Soccer – Rangers press conference – Murray Park
Before returning to the Rangers hot-seat in 2007 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Soccer – Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League – Rangers v Kilmarnock – Ibrox
He enjoyed another successful four years in the Ibrox dugout (Danny Lawson/PA)
Soccer – UEFA Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Fiorentina v Rangers – Artemio Franchi
He guided the Light Blues to the 2008 Europa League final… (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Walter Smith File Photo
And lifted his 10th Scottish League title in 2011 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Walter Smith honorary degree
In 2012 he received an honorary degree from Glasgow Caledonian University (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rangers v Heart of Midlothian – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Ibrox
Smith, pictured at Ibrox with his grandson in 2017 (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier