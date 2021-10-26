Preston welcome back Ali McCann while James Milner misses out for Liverpool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Preston will have midfielder Ali McCann available again following an ankle injury for the sell-out Carabao Cup tie with Liverpool.

Matthew Olosunde could also feature for the first time this season after playing in a practice game at the weekend.

Alan Browne is suspended after his red card against Blackpool but on-loan Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has been given permission to play against his parent club.

Liverpool are set to make wholesale changes to the side which thrashed Manchester United 5-0 on Sunday.

James Milner will be sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury suffered at Old Trafford and Naby Keita is unlikely to feature despite escaping with just bruising from the challenge which saw Paul Pogba sent off.

The game at Deepdale also comes too soon for Fabinho, although he has not been ruled out of returning from a knee injury for Saturday’s game against Brighton.