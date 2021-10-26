Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Gerrard says Walter Smith made him ‘a better person’ in emotional tribute

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 3.43pm
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (right) has paid an emotional tribute to Walter Smith (PA)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (right) has paid an emotional tribute to Walter Smith (PA)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard fought back tears as he spoke of being made “a better person” by Walter Smith, who has died aged 73.

Smith, who also managed Everton and Scotland in between stints as Ibrox boss, led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the 2008 UEFA Cup final.

Ahead of Wednesday’s home cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen, Gerrard, in an emotional interview with Rangers TV, told of the impact Smith had on him since he moved into the Gers hot-seat in 2018.

He said: “It is still obviously very raw but it is a very sad day for everyone connected to the club.

“Walter was an incredible leader, a very successful manager here at Rangers and he epitomised everything this club stands for. His DNA is all over the club and it is obviously very sad news.

“He has been right behind me since day one. I had many lunches, dinners, coffees and chats and private time with him in the office.

“He is obviously going to be a very big loss and miss to a lot of people.

“He is decorated all over the club and he will be forever because he gave many years to this club. He was honest, he was genuine and he has made me a better person so I have nothing but good words to say.

“I have been the lucky one to know him and spend time with him, so have a lot of other people who will have their own special memories of a great man.

“It is going to be emotional in the coming days and weeks but the best tribute I and we as a team can do is be united, get the fans behind us and try to win the game (on Wednesday). That will be the best tribute we can give.”

Gerrard admits Smith’s death will make the visit of the Dons even more difficult but is looking for the three points to keep the Light Blues still at least three points ahead of Hearts at the top of the table.

Walter Smith Tributes
Tributes were laid at Ibrox in memory of Smith on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “When you play Aberdeen it is tough anyway because they are a good team.

“And obviously the news from (Tuesday) will make it even more tough, of course it is.

“But we need to be united, the fans, the players everyone at the club and do our best in the circumstances and, as I say, the biggest tribute we can do is remember him and honour him by trying to put in a performance and get three points for him and his family.”

