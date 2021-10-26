St Mirren handed Jamie McGrath injury boost

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has been handed a boost after scans revealed Jamie McGrath’s hip problem appears short-term.

The Paisley boss admitted he would be saying a prayer after the Republic of Ireland winger was taken off on a stretcher against Rangers on Sunday and having used all three substitutes, the home side played out the closing minutes of the 2-1 defeat with 10 men.

However, ahead of the trip to Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday night, where the Buddies look to get back on track following their first defeat in seven, Goodwin said: “We are pleased to say that it is not as bad as it was first feared.

“The images at the weekend when you see any player going off on a stretcher then straight away you fear the worst but the stretcher was a precaution more than anything.

“He has had his scan and it seems to have settled down a lot.

“It was a bang on the hip and there seems to be a bit of a bleed in and around the muscles around the hip and that’s what caused the pain.

“But I don’t think it will be a long-term thing, hopefully a couple of weeks and Jamie will be back in amongst things.

“Scott Tanser came off at half-time with a hamstring issue and Ethan Erhahon the same (injury). We don’t think Ethan will be available tomorrow night and Scott Tanser will have a fitness test in the morning.”