Stoke midfielder Joe Allen doubtful for Carabao Cup tie against Brentford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stoke have a doubt over midfielder Joe Allen ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League Brentford at the bet365 Stadium.

Allen needed stitches in a foot wound after Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at Millwall, so may not be risked.

Defender Tommy Smith missed the match through illness but has resumed training, while on-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima (ankle) should also be available following his six-game lay-off.

Danny Batth is suspended after collecting two yellow cards in earlier rounds of the competition, while midfielder Nick Powell (broken leg), Sam Clucas (quad) and defender Morgan Fox (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is set to rotate his side on Wednesday.

Finnish striker Marcus Forss, who scored four goals in the last round against Oldham, is in line to start in attack.

Forward Bryan Mbeumo (hamstring) and defender Ethan Pinnock (hip) were both forced off during Sunday’s Premier League defeat by Leicester, so will not be involved.

DR Congo winger Yoane Wissa (ankle) is also sidelined, while midfielder Vitaly Janelt (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), defender Mads Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) all continue their own rehabilitation.