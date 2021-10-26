Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stoke midfielder Joe Allen doubtful for Carabao Cup tie against Brentford

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 3.53pm
Stoke midfielder Joe Allen needed stitches to a wound following the match against Millwall (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stoke midfielder Joe Allen needed stitches to a wound following the match against Millwall (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stoke have a doubt over midfielder Joe Allen ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League Brentford at the bet365 Stadium.

Allen needed stitches in a foot wound after Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at Millwall, so may not be risked.

Defender Tommy Smith missed the match through illness but has resumed training, while on-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima (ankle) should also be available following his six-game lay-off.

Danny Batth is suspended after collecting two yellow cards in earlier rounds of the competition, while midfielder Nick Powell (broken leg), Sam Clucas (quad) and defender Morgan Fox (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is set to rotate his side on Wednesday.

Finnish striker Marcus Forss, who scored four goals in the last round against Oldham, is in line to start in attack.

Forward Bryan Mbeumo (hamstring) and defender Ethan Pinnock (hip) were both forced off during Sunday’s Premier League defeat by Leicester, so will not be involved.

DR Congo winger Yoane Wissa (ankle) is also sidelined, while midfielder Vitaly Janelt (thigh), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder), defender Mads Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier