Louis Appere aiming to make his mark at Dundee United

Louis Appere is desperate to force his way into Tam Courts’ in-form Dundee United side.

The 22-year-old attacker has come off the bench in six of the last seven games since returning from a thigh injury in September.

He is still waiting for his first start but is eager to claim any chance he can to break into the starting line-up of a United side who sit joint second in the cinch Premiership ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Livingston.

Appere said: “Obviously getting the injury at the start of the season wasn’t ideal but now I’m back and I’ve come off the bench a few times so this is my opportunity to show what I can do and hopefully break into the team.

“It’s great to be part of a team playing so well at the moment.”

Manager Courts praised Appere for his contribution in last weekend’s win over Motherwell.

The academy graduate said: “It’s always nice to hear good things from the manager. I need to aim to do that all the time and make sure I make the most of any opportunities I get.

“It’s an advantage for us that we have so much healthy competition in the squad. The manager touches on that a lot. It’s just a case of putting your best self forward when you get that opportunity and that’s what I aim to do.”

United will be looking to maintain their strong start to the campaign in West Lothian.

Appere said: “You’ve obviously got to deal with the surface and Livingston’s style of play when you go there but we’re on a good run and we’re aiming to keep it going.

“When you’re playing well you can’t wait for the next game. Hopefully we can keep that going on Wednesday.”