Callum Davidson a man with a plan as St Johnstone take on Hearts

Callum Davidson has challenged his St Johnstone side to halt Hearts’ progress at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

The Perth side barely landed a blow in the 2-0 defeat to rejuvenated Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday to make it just two wins in their first 10 cinch Premiership fixtures as they sit in 10th place.

Next up is the visit of Robbie Neilson’s Jambos, who are unbeaten in the league this season following promotion from the Championship and who sit three points behind leaders Rangers and, while acknowledging the challenge ahead, Davidson called on his side to get the upper hand.

“They are all tough,” he said. “Every game is difficult, there are always challenges.

“Hearts have had a fantastic start to the season, all credit to Robbie and the backroom staff and his players, they have been excellent this season.

“I have watched them play quite a lot and I like the way they play, they play a similar system to the way we play. But it is up to us to go and stop that.

“They have had a great start and now, can I challenge my players to go and stop them? Can we put a dent in their aspirations? Because we have aspirations ourselves to climb the league and we really need to start now.

“I have a plan in mind and hopefully we can execute it.”