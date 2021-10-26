Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson a man with a plan as St Johnstone take on Hearts

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 4.47pm
Callum Davidson has challenged his St Johnstone side to dent Hearts’ run (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Callum Davidson has challenged his St Johnstone side to dent Hearts’ run (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Callum Davidson has challenged his St Johnstone side to halt Hearts’ progress at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

The Perth side barely landed a blow in the 2-0  defeat to rejuvenated Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday to make it just two wins in their first 10 cinch Premiership fixtures as they sit in 10th place.

Next up is the visit of Robbie Neilson’s Jambos, who are unbeaten in the league this season following promotion from the Championship and who sit three points behind leaders Rangers and, while acknowledging the challenge ahead, Davidson called on his side to get the upper hand.

“They are all tough,” he said. “Every game is difficult, there are always challenges.

“Hearts have had a fantastic start to the season, all credit to Robbie and the backroom staff and his players, they have been excellent this season.

“I have watched them play quite a lot and I like the way they play, they play a similar system to the way we play. But it is up to us to go and stop that.

“They have had a great start and now, can I challenge my players to go and stop them? Can we put a dent in their aspirations? Because we have aspirations ourselves to climb the league and we really need to start now.

“I have a plan in mind and hopefully we can execute it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier