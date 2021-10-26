Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jos Buttler says Ben Stokes’ return is ‘a massive boost for everyone’

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 5.11pm
Jos Buttler, right, is delighted Ben Stokes is back in the England fold (Dan Mullan/PA)
Jos Buttler is overjoyed at the news Ben Stokes has been included in England’s Ashes squad after the talismanic all-rounder declared himself “buzzing” to head to Australia following an extended break.

Stokes was initially unavailable for selection to head Down Under as he prioritised his mental wellbeing and took the time to fully recover from a fracture to his left index finger, which he first sustained six months ago.

A comeback attempt was called off in July but a second surgery to remove two screws and scar tissue took place this month and he has been cleared by his consultant and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s medical team.

Reacting to the news that Stokes will join the Test specialists and supplementary Lions squad in heading to Australia on November 4, Buttler said: “It’s a massive boost for everyone.

“I think first and foremost for Ben to be in the position where he’s happy and healthy both physically and mentally to resume his cricket career is brilliant.

“As a team-mate, as a friend, as fans of cricket, I think everyone is going to be delighted to see Ben Stokes back on the field. It’s a massive boost for England, for the Ashes and for cricket as a whole.”

England have already had to recalibrate their plans to fight fire with fire in Australia as injuries to Jofra Archer and Olly Stone have left Mark Wood as the only pace bowler capable of bowling in excess of 90mph.

The return of Stokes therefore represents a massive fillip for England but Buttler, who will head to Australia after completing his T20 World Cup duties, is adamant he is not thinking about regaining the urn yet.

Buttler added: “It’s great to have a pretty much full-strength side, but I’m fully focused at the moment on the World Cup. It’s next in line but at the moment we need to be fully focused on the World Cup.

“It’s a world tournament we want to perform well in, so I’m not thinking too much about the Ashes right now and I don’t think it’s the right thing to be doing.”

