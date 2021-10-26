Steven Gerrard to assess his squad options before Rangers host Aberdeen By Press Association October 26 2021, 5.23pm Steven Gerrard will run the rule over his squad (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Steven Gerrard will assess his squad options ahead of Rangers’ cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Wednesday night. Midfielder Ryan Jack (calf) and attacker Ryan Kent (hamstring) are getting closer to making their returns. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing. Aberdeen have a major shortage of defenders. Jack MacKenzie remains out and both Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay are ruled out after going off injured against Hibernian on Saturday. Andrew Considine is also on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Stephen Glass has no new injury worries as Aberdeen take on Hibernian No problems for St Mirren ahead of Rangers clash Steven Gerrard is not concerned over contract talks with Connor Goldson Steven Gerrard pleased to see Rangers put on convincing show against Brondby