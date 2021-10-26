Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou delighted with Celtic’s attacking options

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 6.25pm
Ange Postecoglou has plenty of options up front (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has welcomed his new selection dilemma up front ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Hibernian.

Just five weeks ago, Postecoglou had no attacker to bring off the bench as his side struggled to a 1-0 defeat at Livingston.

But on Saturday he was able to bring on attacking trio Mikey Johnston, Liel Abada and Albian Ajeti as the Hoops beat St Johnstone to make it four successive wins.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis netting his first Celtic goal against Saints, Postecoglou knows he has options between and during matches.

“It’s an important part of all the teams I have managed because playing football the way we do, late in games being able to put on attacking players reinforces the principles I want in the team,” he said.

“Because if you can add attacking players when opponents were tiring a little bit, it can maintain our intensity, our tempo and ability to take it to teams.

“To throw on Liel and Mikey Johnston and Albie late in the game makes a difference for us, and also James Forrest not being too far away.

“When I put my team together I like to have multiple threats up front and I haven’t been able to do that so far. It’s great to have that option.”

The former Australia head coach was also glad to be able to rest Israel international Abada, who was given a key role straight after joining the club.

“It was always my concern, we just kept putting him out there,” Postecoglou said.

“To his credit, he gives everything every game but he is 19 years old and, when we signed him, I didn’t think he would play this much initially.

“It was important to give Liel a little bit of a rest and freshen him up.”

