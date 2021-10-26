Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Harry Paton insists confidence is still in Ross County camp despite winless run

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 6.41pm
Harry Paton believes Ross County are still confident (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Harry Paton believes Ross County are still confident (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Ross County midfielder Harry Paton’s confidence is unshaken by their long wait for a win.

County have yet to record a cinch Premiership victory this season ahead of the final match of their first round of fixtures, at Dundee on Wednesday night.

County have suffered 3-2 home defeats in each of their last two matches and Paton will hold on to the fact they are creating chances and scoring goals.

“We were disappointed after the last game against Livingston but we know we performed really well and we are looking forward to playing again and getting that win,” the Canadian told County’s media team.

“We have been playing some great football, going forward, creating so many chances, overloading the wings and getting balls in the box and getting shots off.

“We just need to tighten up that back line and defend as a team. We are scoring goals, we just need to see games through and get the three points we need.

“We have been working hard through the week, video, out on training, how to break them down. We just have to stick to the game plan and things will take care of themselves.”

