Liam Grimshaw’s return from illness exceeded Motherwell player’s expectations

Motherwell midfielder Liam Grimshaw admits his return from illness has exceeded his expectations.

Grimshaw was out for seven months with glandular fever but got back in the team quicker than expected following an injury to right-back Stephen O’Donnell.

He retained his place, but back in his old position of midfield, and has become a regular starter.

“After having all that time out last year, it was just important to get back healthy and anything else was a bonus,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership contest with St Mirren.

“I have managed to get in the team and stay in the team so it’s been good.”

Grimshaw has had to prove his fitness to perform in Graham Alexander’s three-man midfield.

“There’s a lot of running,” he said. “It probably suits my game so I have enjoyed it playing back in midfield. I am just trying to improve every week.”

Well are looking to bounce back from a hat-trick of defeats.

“It’s a big game,” Grinshaw said. “St Mirren are just below us and if we can get a win, great. We have had a couple of bad results recently but we have been in every game. It’s just small margins.”