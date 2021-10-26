Shaun Byrne blow for Dundee By Press Association October 26 2021, 6.47pm Shaun Byrne is facing a stint on the sidelines (David Young/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne will miss the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. Byrne faces six to 12 weeks out with a knee injury but does not require an operation. Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.County could have right-back Connor Randall back in their squad after his ankle problem.On-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is still not ready following his foot injury. The Dingwall club have no fresh injuries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for Hearts clash Louis Appere aiming to make his mark at Dundee United Cammy Kerr hoping Dundee can maintain momentum against Ross County Dundee boss James McPake sends out warning to Dark Blues ahead of crunch Ross County clash