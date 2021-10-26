Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for Hearts clash

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 6.59pm
St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Wednesday night after recovering from a knock.

Fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon came off with a tight calf in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead and is 50-50.

Wing-back Shaun Rooney remains out with an ankle problem.

Hearts’ top scorer Liam Boyce is rated “50-50” by manager Robbie Neilson after being forced off by a calf problem in the draw with Dundee.

The Northern Irishman will be given every chance to prove his fitness but Armand Gnanduillet, Josh Ginnelly and Ben Woodburn are the three main contenders to start in the central striker role if he does not make it.

Neilson has no other injury concerns but – with three games in a week – the manager said he may make “one or two changes” to freshen up his team in certain areas.

