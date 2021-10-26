Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Raya injury update is bad news for Brentford

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 8.07pm
Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is facing up to five months out with a knee injury (David Davies/PA)
Brentford have suffered a huge injury setback with goalkeeper David Raya ruled out for up to five months with a knee ligament injury.

The Spaniard was hurt in a collision with Leicester’s Ayoze Perez late in the Bees’ 2-1 home defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

The club said the 26-year-old, who has been Brentford’s first-choice keeper since joining from Blackburn in 2019, has suffered an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament.

Brentford’s head of medical Neil Greig said: “Positively, this type of injury usually heals well without the need for surgery.

“David has already begun using a brace specifically designed to aid this process.

“We anticipate the recovery period for an injury like this to be somewhere between four and five months, which will enable David to be back to his previous high levels well before the end of the season.”

Thomas Frank is now likely to turn to summer signing Alvaro Hernandez, the 23-year-old who has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup since joining on loan from Huesca in August.

Bryan Mbeumo and Ethan Pinnock also picked up injuries against Leicester which will rule them out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Stoke.

