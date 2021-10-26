Inverness slip back to second place after losing at home to Arbroath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inverness lost top spot in the Scottish Championship after Michael McKenna’s free kick gave Arbroath a hard-fought 1-0 away win.

Manny Duku went close to an early opener for Inverness as he struck the crossbar from a tight angle.

Jon Nouble was denied by Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers at the start of the second half but five minutes later Arbroath did take the lead as McKenna’s pinpoint free-kick from out wide went in via the crossbar.

Ridgers kept the hosts in it as he denied Ricky Little from a corner.

Billy McKay had a late chance to earn a point for Inverness but he headed wide from Michael Gardyne’s cross.

Inverness are now in second place in the table, level on points with new leaders Kilmarnock – who are top on goals scored.