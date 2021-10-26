Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness slip back to second place after losing at home to Arbroath

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 9.51pm
Inverness hosted Arbroath (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Inverness lost top spot in the Scottish Championship after Michael McKenna’s free kick gave Arbroath a hard-fought 1-0 away win.

Manny Duku went close to an early opener for Inverness as he struck the crossbar from a tight angle.

Jon Nouble was denied by Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers at the start of the second half but five minutes later Arbroath did take the lead as McKenna’s pinpoint free-kick from out wide went in via the crossbar.

Ridgers kept the hosts in it as he denied Ricky Little from a corner.

Billy McKay had a late chance to earn a point for Inverness but he headed wide from Michael Gardyne’s cross.

Inverness are now in second place in the table, level on points with new leaders Kilmarnock – who are top on goals scored.

