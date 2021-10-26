Michael Cheek earns Bromley a point at Notts County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Cheek’s late equaliser earned Bromley a 1-1 draw at Notts County.

County had a chance in the opening five minutes but Kyle Wootton’s shot was saved by Mark Cousins.

Bromley also had an opportunity just before half-time with Luke Coulson providing dangerous crosses, but neither Cheek or Corey Whitely were able to convert.

The hosts took the lead one minute into the second half through Kyle Cameron, who struck his second league goal of the season.

Bromley came close five minutes later when George Alexander had his effort saved by Anthony Patterson.

Connell Rawlinson nearly doubled County’s lead in the 75th minute but Cousins was able to make a low save to keep his side in it.

And it proved a crucial stop when Cheek scrambled in the equaliser for Bromley in the 80th minute to share the spoils.