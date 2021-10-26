Partick Thistle held by Morton By Press Association October 26 2021, 9.57pm Jack Hamilton was in fine form for Morton (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Partick Thistle missed the chance to climb into the Scottish Championship’s play-off places after being held to a goalless draw at Morton. Striker Zak Rudden saw an early effort saved, but clear-cut chances were few and far between until Morton midfielder Jaakko Oksanen’s header was tipped over. Both sides’ defences remained on top throughout the second half. Morton’s Cameron Blues fired just off target and home goalkeeper Jack Hamilton kept out Brian Graham’s effort at full stretch. Partick Thistle’s Ross MacIver and Kevin Holt went close to snatching all three points in the closing stages, but both were denied by Hamilton. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Morton’s winless run continues with draw against Queen of the South Dunfermline ace Dan Pybus felt like he had been ‘hit on the head with a hammer’ Rhys Breen opens up on Covid woes as Dunfermline defender sends warning to old Rangers pal Zak Rudden Zak Rudden and Brian Graham lead Partick Thistle to thumping victory at Hamilton