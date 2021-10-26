Late Brad Spencer goal denies Dunfermline a first win of the season

Dunfermline were denied their first win of the cinch Championship season by Raith, as an 88th-minute Brad Spencer strike ensured a 1-1 draw at East End Park.

It proved to be a tight first-half affair with the only shot on target of the period coming through the visitors’ Aidan Connolly, who saw his effort from the edge of the area saved by Owain Fon Williams.

The home side hit the front five minutes after half-time when Dom Thomas fired into the top right hand corner from outside the box.

The Kirkcaldy side equalised with two minutes to go to snatch Dunfermline’s first win of the season away from them. Spencer’s effort from outside the area found the bottom left corner to ensure a share of the spoils.