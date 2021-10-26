Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Boden’s early goal seals victory for Boreham Wood against King’s Lynn

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.09pm
Boreham Wood beat King’s Lynn (John Walton/PA)
Boreham Wood beat King's Lynn (John Walton/PA)

An early goal from Scott Boden was the difference as Boreham Wood beat King’s Lynn 1-0 in the Vanarama National League.

The win sees the Wood third in the table while King’s Lynn still remain one place above the relegation zone.

Boden opened the scoring for Boreham in the seventh minute, tapping home a cross from Tyrone Marsh.

Paul Jones was then called into action for King’s Lynn to deny Marsh who was through on goal.

Lynn had some chances and came close after a defensive miscommunication in the Boreham backline.

The hosts continued to press but Boreham came close when a number of shots were blocked by the Lynn defence, with Marsh going close again only to see his strike saved.

Taye Ashby-Hammond made a low save to deny the hosts and seal the three points.

