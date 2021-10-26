Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan miss out on going top of the table as they lose at home to Lincoln

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.11pm
Dan Nlundulu scored Lincoln’s first goal (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Dan Nlundulu scored Lincoln's first goal (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Wigan missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One after they lost 2-1 at home to Lincoln.

The home side continued their remarkable record of being unbeatable on weekends, but unable to win in midweek, as a goal in either half from Dan Nlundulu and TJ Eyoma secured the points.

Wigan pulled one back in the fifth added minute through Gavin Massey after fellow sub Gwion Edwards hit the crossbar with a fine strike.

James McClean had struck the bar in the first half and Will Keane hit the post after the break, with Kell Watts also having a ‘goal’ disallowed for handball.

But the visitors were full value for the win, which could have been more emphatic had Nlundulu not fired wide when well placed in the second period.

Wigan’s night was summed up by Callum Lang picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign – meaning a one-game ban – for his reaction to being fouled in the first half.

