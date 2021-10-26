Andy Ryan scores as Hamilton beat Queen of the South to move up to seventh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Substitute Andy Ryan scored as Hamilton beat Queen of the South 1-0.

The Accies earned their second win in five games to swap places with Queens and rise to seventh in the Scottish Championship.

Lewis Smith had an opportunity for the hosts early in the game, but Queen of the South goalkeeper Sol Brynn pulled off a good save.

Hamilton had the chance to go in front on the half-hour mark but Josh Mullin fired over the bar from close range.

Accies went close again in the second half when Mihai Popescu had a headed effort cleared off the line.

The visitors had a chance when Willie Gibson set up Ally Roy but his shot was blocked.

Ryan got the winning goal in the 75th minute, slotting home from close range after Mullin’s initial shot.