Kabongo Tshimanga ensures Chesterfield keep pressure on leaders Grimsby By Press Association October 26 2021, 10.30pm Chesterfield made it three league wins in a row with a 1-0 win over Eastleigh (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kabongo Tshimanga's goal helped Chesterfield make it three National League wins on the spin with a 1-0 victory over Eastleigh at the Technique Stadium. After some great first-half pressure, the Spireites hit the front in the 34th minute when Stefan Payne made his way down the by-line before squaring the ball for Tshimanga to prod home. The visitors came close to an equaliser on the hour mark as Andrew Boyce's header was deflected out for a corner. The win ensured Chesterfield made it nine games unbeaten at home as they closed the gap on leaders Grimsby to one point.