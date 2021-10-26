Brentford boss Thomas Frank urges his players to carry on doing things their way

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank feels his side must not lose belief they are doing things the right way in aiming to continue to punch above their weight in the Premier League.

The Bees head to Sky Bet Championship side Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night out to avoid a third straight defeat following Sunday’s home loss against Leicester.

It has so far been a fine start to a first campaign back in the top flight for 74 years, which opened with a memorable home victory over Arsenal.

Frank, though, knows that promise can quickly unravel should the players let doubt creep in over carrying on with the process which has brought them this far.

“We need to be brave, of course. I believe honestly the more brave you are, the better chance you have of winning or achieving something,” Frank said.

“It is easier said than done, because sometimes you can get a little bit in doubt.

“But I think it is important to try to constantly reinforce confidence into the players and keep trying, then every time it goes well, reinforce that again.

“But we need to be brave – and that is in everything, not just in going forward, but also in wanting the ball, keeping a high line, or pressing high. That is important.”

As a Sky Bet Championship side, Brentford reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals last season, losing at Tottenham.

This time around, though, they head to the bet365 Stadium as a Premier League club looking to avoid an upset.

Frank feels whatever side he sends out will have the needed mindset to produce the goods on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke.

“I have no doubt we can go out and put a performance in,” the Brentford boss said.

“I don’t think we are the big Premier League team swaggering into town, but I know how difficult it is to play against Stoke.

“The last two times I went to play against Stoke (in the Championship), we lost.

“It is going to be difficult and the difference between the two teams is small.”

Frank added: “I hope we can put in another good performance out there and I believe in winning because if you keep winning, great things happen.”