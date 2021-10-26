Kieran Green gives Halifax win over Dagenham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kieran Green’s first-half strike earned Halifax all three points with a 1-0 win over Dagenham.

The home side took the lead early in the first half when Green rose highest from a Matty Warburton corner and past goalkeeper Elliot Justham.

Halifax nearly doubled their advantage with a similar move as Warburton’s delivery from a corner found the head of Green once again who headed narrowly wide this time.

The Shaymen remained in control throughout the encounter but the away side almost had an equaliser as Sam Johnson got down quickly to save Mauro Vilhete’s effort.

In the end the solitary goal was enough for Halifax as they moved up to fourth while Dagenham sit seventh.