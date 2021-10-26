Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Bonner proud of patched-up Cambridge after draw at Doncaster

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 10.59pm
Mark Bonner was proud of his side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner expressed his pride after his patched up team earned a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Doncaster.

Injuries and suspensions forced Bonner into six changes for the trip to the Keepmoat including handing a debut to emergency loan signing Tomas Holy.

Cambridge led through an early own goal from Dan Gardner and defended well to frustrate Doncaster until Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith cracked in an equaliser from 30 yards in the second half.

“I’m proud as punch,” Bonner said. “We’ve taken a big step forward from where we were at 5pm on Saturday. We’ve come into a game with a mixed and matched side with a lot of players out.

“I didn’t think I’d ever make that many changes from one league game to the next and I haven’t done in 18 months.

“It’s slightly frustrating because when you’re one up you know you’re going to spend a long time without the ball but the goal wasn’t under huge threat.

“It took a wonderful goal for them to get back into the game but on the weight of pressure, they probably deserved it.

“It was a tough night. All in all the lads are disappointed because they want the three points and we need a few wins on the board.

“But I told them earlier in the day if they gave me what I asked for, I’d be delighted whatever the outcome.

“It’s important that we haven’t lost back-to-back games this season and that’s a record we want to keep.”

Doncaster manager Richie Wellens was pleased with the patience and persistence of his side as they pushed for a way back into the game.

And he believes Rovers did enough to take the win.

Wellens said: “It was difficult because we conceded a bad goal early on against a team that had made a lot of changes with fresh legs and just set up to defend.

“It’s the worst case scenario when you’re against a team in 4-5-1 and not really moving out of spaces.

“But I thought we were really good again.

“I thought we could have played a bit quicker at times but I think we should have won the game.

“I thought we would have gone on to win it after the equaliser and it would have been a travesty if we had lost it.

“The easiest thing is to get impatient, go long and the game becomes a bit bitty.

“Our reaction was good, we kept the ball, we were patient and we created chances.

“I thought it was another really positive performance and we are starting to see a real identity in our team.”

