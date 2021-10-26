No complaints from Leam Richardson as Wigan miss out on going top of the table

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson admitted his side had no complaints after missing the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One by crashing 2-1 at home to Lincoln.

The home side continued their remarkable record of being unbeatable on weekends, but utterly unable to win in midweek, as a goal in either half from Dan Nlundulu and TJ Eyoma secured the points.

Wigan did pull one back in the fifth added minute through Gavin Massey, after fellow sub Gwion Edwards hit the bar with a fine strike.

James McClean had hit the bar in the first half, and Will Keane the post after the break, with Kell Watts also having a ‘goal’ disallowed for handball.

But the visitors were full value for the win, which could have been more emphatic had Nlundulu not fired wide from right in front in the second period.

Wigan’s night was summed up by Callum Lang picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign – meaning a one-game ban – for his reaction to being fouled in the first half.

“It’s obviously a very disappointing result,” assessed Richardson.

“But the real disappointment is probably the fact we haven’t been able to build on our last two Saturday wins on the following Tuesday.

“Bolton 10 days ago it was a high energy performance, and the same at Wimbledon on Saturday, but the two in between were a little bit lacklustre.

“We started slowly again in both halves, they scored at good times, and I thought they shaded it if I’m being honest, I thought they were better than us.

“Congratulations to Lincoln, they thoroughly deserved their win tonight.”

Richardson also refused to be too critical after watching his new-look side exceed all expectations so far this term.

“I’ve never even been tempted to get carried away, we know how difficult it is,” he said.

“I know we could have gone top of the league tonight, and lots of people have been throwing lots of compliments our way.

“But we’ve always been mindful of where we are as a team and a club, and how much we’re still learning about each other.

“It’s a disappointing night, but we’ve also got to be mindful of the fact these lads have done ever so well for large parts of this season.”

For Lincoln goalscorer Nlundulu, on loan from Southampton, it was another huge step in the development of himself – and his side.

“Coming here, away from home at Wigan, a difficult team, especially because they’re in a good place right now, I’m delighted for me and delighted for the boys as well,” he said.

“I came a long way throughout my journey and I felt like I had a point to prove and I feel like today I did my job.

“Games in this league come thick and fast, we’ll have a good time today.

“But Saturday we go again and it’s time to kick on and get another three points.”