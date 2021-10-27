Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Paul Pogba stalls contract talks after Liverpool drubbing

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 7.13am
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has long been linked with a move away (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Paul Pogba has stalled contract talks with Manchester United following the club’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool, the Sun reports. The midfielder, who was sent off in the defeat, is believed to have since shelved negotiations for a new deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer.

Staying with United, the paper also says club bosses have drawn up a four-man shortlist of potential replacements for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag have all been identified as possible candidates to fill the role if the Red Devils decide to move on from the under-fire Norwegian.

Juventus’s Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly been offered to Chelsea (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Elsewhere, Juventus have reportedly offered defender Matthijs de Ligt to Chelsea. The Daily Star, via Goal, says the Italian giants are desperate to get the 22-year-old’s mammoth wages off their books, with the Blues believed to be in the market for a central defender.

The Sun reports Arsenal bosses are facing an uphill battle in convincing William Saliba to commit his future to the Gunners, with the 20-year-old, currently on loan at Marseille, believed to be feeling under-appreciated by boss Mikel Arteta.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergi Roberto is wanted by Manchester City and Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sergi Roberto: Fichajes, via talkSPORT, says Arsenal and Manchester City are preparing to compete for the Barcelona defender’s signature.

Julian Alvarez: Aston Villa, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in the River Plate forward, according to CalcioMercato.

Ousmane Dembele: Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona have told the winger he has one month to accept their offer to extend his contract.

