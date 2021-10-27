Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Alun Wyn Jones hails Gareth Anscombe’s ‘fight’ ahead of Wales comeback

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.01am
Gareth Anscombe has had a long lay-off with a serious knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Anscombe has had a long lay-off with a serious knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has highlighted Gareth Anscombe’s “fight and desire” ahead of his expected return to international rugby on Saturday.

The Ospreys fly-half suffered a catastrophic knee injury during Wales’ World Cup warm-up game against England at Twickenham in August 2019.

Major ligament damage and subsequent issues meant that Anscombe underwent three operations and only made his competitive comeback last month.

England v Wales – International Friendly – Twickenham Stadium
Gareth Anscombe receives treatment during Wales’ 2019 World Cup warm-up game against England (Adam Davy/PA)

He has started three games in the United Rugby Championship this season, and is now vying for Wales’ number 10 shirt against New Zealand in Cardiff, more than 800 days after he last represented his country.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac faces a straight choice between Anscombe and Rhys Priestland, with bench duty awaiting the one that misses out.

It is an occasion against the All Blacks that 30-year-old Anscombe could easily have thought he would never experience, given the severity of an injury that would have broken many players.

“I think the length of time and the setbacks he has had along the way, it is a credit to him and what he has put in,” Jones said.

“Irrelevant of if you are fit and playing every week, people only see the Saturdays.

“Gareth would probably say himself that he has been through some dark periods when he was coming close to a return and having a setback here or there.

“He has still got the fight and desire, and if anything it is probably more so than before because he has had that time away from the game. To see him back in the squad and what he gives to the environment is huge.

“Those characteristics which you see in a player who has been through so much is good, and it can spawn a lot of determination from those around him.

“When someone comes back from adversity or a long time out, and you can see their energy growing and the smile back on their face, that is really important to a squad.

“You can feel like you are on an island when you are injured, without being too cliched about it.

“But to see the fight and bite that he has got, holding people to account in training, is when you know someone has their foot back in the door and is ready to have a crack.”

Anscombe and Priestland are set for key roles when Wales target a first victory over the All Blacks since 1953.

British and Irish Lions Training Sesssion – Hermanus High School
Louis Rees-Zammit is among Wales’ absentees against New Zealand (Steve Haag/PA)

It is a run of 31 successive defeats, including 16 at home, and Wales’ task has not been helped by injuries, unavailability and illness.

With the game falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, Wales will be without England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.

A number of key personnel are absent through injuries, with British and Irish Lions stars such as George North, Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric all currently sidelined, while centre Willis Halaholo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in 10 days’ isolation.

Jones, who is poised to win his 149th Wales cap this weekend, helped the 2017 British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand in Wellington, but 13 previous attempts for his country have drawn a blank.

“I am aware of the stats and the records,” he added. “It’s one of those things. A lot of guys probably haven’t played against New Zealand.

“We are well aware of the history of the fixture, the succession of quality players they have always had. But our focus is on performance and building on the Six Nations and the opportunity the guys had in the summer.

“Obviously, the odds are stacked against us – I will leave those to the people who deal with the odds – but our focus is the performance and the rugby first and foremost. If we get that right, I know we will be in a decent position.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]