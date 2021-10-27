Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England take the knee ahead of T20 World Cup game with Bangladesh

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.25am Updated: October 27 2021, 11.41am
England’s Chris Woakes takes the knee ahead of the T20 World Cup game with Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
England’s Chris Woakes takes the knee ahead of the T20 World Cup game with Bangladesh (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

England took the knee for the second time in two matches at the T20 World Cup, joining Bangladesh in the anti-racism gesture ahead of their Super 12s showdown in Abu Dhabi.

A day after Quinton De Kock caused a stir by refusing to do so, withdrawing from South Africa’s game against the West Indies as a consequence, England’s players and staff took the knee as did their opponents.

Eoin Morgan’s side conducted the gesture alongside the Windies on Saturday – indicating it was a signal of respectful reciprocity for their opponents – and marked the first time any England men’s team had taken the knee since the summer of 2020.

England took the knee alongside the Windies and Ireland last year before the practice was shelved, but they wore T-shirts carrying several anti-discrimination messages in a ‘Moment of Unity’ in their home matches this summer.

Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket
England and Bangladesh players line up for their national anthems at Zayed Cricket Stadium ahead of their T20 World Cup Super 12 match (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi ).

Morgan stated last week “if we could do that every game, we would” and was backed up by Jos Buttler on the eve of the game against Bangladesh, but the kit regulations for ICC events preclude them from doing so.

“Our position is we stand against any form of discrimination,” Buttler said on Tuesday. “What we’d like to do as a team is a ‘Moment of Unity’, which we did at times during our summer.

“I think we’d have to get some clearance from the ICC for that. It’s something we’d like to do as a team but I don’t know the specifics around it.

“We wanted to reciprocate the opposition. The West Indies like to take a knee, so we wanted to reciprocate that in the first game.

“As a side and our culture as a team, we of course stand against any form of discrimination and we are very passionate about that.”

It is understood the ICC contacted the 16 teams ahead of the tournament about making anti-racism gestures, denying the England and Wales Cricket Board’s application for its players to wear their ‘Moment of Unity’ T-shirts.

“After some teams expressed a desire to make a gesture against racism, the ICC offered all the teams the opportunity to do so if they wished,” an ICC spokesperson said.

