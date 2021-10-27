Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham given planning permission to increase London Stadium capacity to 62,500

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.51am
West Ham have played at the London Stadium since 2016 (Steven Paston/PA)
West Ham have played at the London Stadium since 2016 (Steven Paston/PA)

West Ham have been granted planning permission to increase the London Stadium capacity to 62,500.

An extra 2,500 seats will be added once the club are given the all-clear, taking the former Olympic Stadium above the Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the biggest club ground in the capital.

“The application to increase the matchday capacity will give an even greater number of our fans the opportunity to watch our exciting team in action in person,” West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady said.

“Since the regular return of supporters this year, we have seen a terrific response with every Premier League fixture so far this season sold out, and we thank them for their continued fantastic backing including breaking attendance records as part of regular capacity crowds at London Stadium.

“This is another great sign of progression during a hugely positive time for the club.”

West Ham moved from Upton Park in 2016 to the showpiece venue from the 2012 Olympics.

After some initial teething problems the stadium now plays host to David Moyes’ side in European action as well as domestic competitions.

“Everyone here is doing everything we can to grow and develop this football club, on and off the pitch, for the benefit of our supporters, and we all feel that things are moving in the right direction,” Moyes said.

“The supporters being back has been fantastic and the atmosphere they have created, with 60,000 in the stadium, has been right up there every game.

“Having more fans in here cheering the team on will make it even better for us all and we are really looking forward to welcoming more of our young supporters and families to London Stadium.”

The long-term plans are to increase capacity as high as 67,000 in the coming years.

