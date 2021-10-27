Former England international Kieron Dyer undergoing tests in hospital

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer is in hospital undergoing tests.

Ipswich, where the 33-cap 42-year-old is currently working as under-23s boss, confirmed the news on Wednesday morning in a short statement.

It read: “The club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital.

The Club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital. Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time. 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 27, 2021

“Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time.

“We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Dyer, who won 33 England caps, started his playing career with the Tractor Boys before an eight-year spell with Newcastle.

He recently took part in Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ but had to withdraw due to injury – reportedly a punctured lung.

Kieron Dyer began his career with Ipswich before spending eight years at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Speaking in August about his experience on the programme, in which he also spoke of having been sexually abused by a family member as a child, he said: “I thought it was very therapeutic.

“I think I even said to them that they have actually saved me on this show and taught me methods and taught me ways that will help me for the rest of my life going forward.

“So from a mental point of view, they really improved me.

“But from a physical point of view, it was so tough that I was recovering for months after the show. It was that brutal.”