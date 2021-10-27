Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former England international Kieron Dyer undergoing tests in hospital

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 11.51am Updated: October 27 2021, 12.49pm
Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer is in hospital (Nick Potts/PA)
Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer is in hospital undergoing tests.

Ipswich, where the 33-cap 42-year-old is currently working as under-23s boss, confirmed the news on Wednesday morning in a short statement.

It read: “The club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital.

“Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time.

“We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter.”

Dyer, who won 33 England caps, started his playing career with the Tractor Boys before an eight-year spell with Newcastle.

He recently took part in Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ but had to withdraw due to injury – reportedly a punctured lung.

Newcastle United Training
Kieron Dyer began his career with Ipswich before spending eight years at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Speaking in August about his experience on the programme, in which he also spoke of having been sexually abused by a family member as a child, he said: “I thought it was very therapeutic.

“I think I even said to them that they have actually saved me on this show and taught me methods and taught me ways that will help me for the rest of my life going forward.

“So from a mental point of view, they really improved me.

“But from a physical point of view, it was so tough that I was recovering for months after the show. It was that brutal.”

