Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman one of four new faces in Scotland team to face Tonga

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 1.05pm
Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman (left) warms up prior to the beginning of the Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh.
Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman (left) warms up prior to the beginning of the Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman is one of four uncapped players named in the Scotland team to face Tonga in the opening autumn Test this Saturday.

The South Africa-born prop will be joined in making his debut by club colleague Jamie Hodgson.

Glasgow pair Sione Tuipulotu and Rufus McLean are the other two players who will make their first starts after head coach Gregor Townsend named his XV for the Murrayfield match.

The team will be led by co-captains – Glasgow’s British and Irish Lion Ali Price and Edinburgh’s Jamie Ritchie – for the first time.

In the pack, Lions Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson feature for Scotland for the first time since the South Africa tour in the summer.

Edinburgh pair Marshall Sykes and Luke Crosbie are two of four uncapped players named among the replacements, along with Glasgow duo Ross Thompson and Jamie Dobie.

Head coach Townsend told the Scottish Rugby website: “This week has been our first opportunity since the Six Nations to come together as a team, and our goal is to become a better team over the next month.

“Saturday will also be a huge occasion for a number of players in our squad who have the honour of playing for their country for the first time.”

