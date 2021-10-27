Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Alex Ferguson stresses importance of communication to young managers

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 1.11pm
Sir Alex Ferguson has been speaking to up-and-coming coaches (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson has been speaking to up-and-coming coaches (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson says the ability to communicate effectively with the entire dressing room is one of the biggest lessons he learned in management.

The 79-year-old retired as Premier League champion in 2013, bringing down the curtain on an incredible stint with the Red Devils that included 13 league titles and two Champions League crowns.

Ferguson, who was at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 5-0 to Liverpool on Sunday, has been sharing some of his knowledge as part of UEFA’s recent Pro Licence student exchange programme.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Alex Ferguson was at Old Trafford to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side beaten 5-0 by Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I really have a great affection for people who are learning the game and want to be coaches and managers,” the former United boss told the UEFA website.

“I started (managing) at 32 years of age and, of course, in the time from there on you do learn.

“But I honestly would say that going into management at 32, there were a couple of things that I knew that were useful: one, I could make a decision; two, I played the game; and three, I had my coaching (qualifications). Now, these things are really important.

“Other things I developed by the learning process if you give it time, particularly communication. I think when you’re in charge of a football team, you’re not just in charge of 11 players on the pitch.”

John O'Shea and Alex Ferguson
John O’Shea was among the coaching trainees being addressed by Ferguson (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ferguson was speaking to a current group of Pro Licence students studying with the national associations of Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland and the Republic of Ireland, including former United defender John O’Shea.

“I think that it’s really important that coaches go through all the courses they can,” Ferguson added. “Even the refresher courses and keep attending them, because there’s always something, little bits, you learn all the way down.

“UEFA has to lead the way in terms of the directions of coaches and the avenues they can afford and offer them to improve themselves as coaches.

“And I think it’ll always be UEFA that is the most important organisation in terms of creating the right platforms for young people to do well.”

