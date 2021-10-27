Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in Vienna

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 7.15pm
Andy Murray lost in Vienna (DPA/PA)
Andy Murray lost to rising Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in two punishing sets in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Murray, who beat world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz in three gruelling sets on Monday, was beaten 6-3 6-4 by the 18-year-old after over two hours of tennis of the highest quality.

Alcaraz defeated British number two Dan Evans in straight sets in the first round and gained revenge on former world number one Murray, who out-lasted the Spaniard in a marathon three-setter at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Both players produced top-level tennis in the first set, which saw four breaks of serve, as Murray hit back from 2-0 down to square it up at 2-2.

The opening four games lasted 34 minutes and Alcaraz’s relentless power earned him another break in the fifth game to go 3-2 up.

Alcaraz staved off two break points in his next service game to lead 4-2 and broke Murray for a third time in the ninth game to take the opening set 6-3 after one hour and five minutes.

Murray looked weary at 1-1 in the second after more energy-sapping rallies, but broke Alcaraz in the third game and then held serve to lead 3-1.

The Scot, currently world number 156, sank to his haunches after holding serve to go 4-2 ahead and Alcaraz held and then broke his next service game to level it up at 4-4.

Alcaraz sniffed victory and, after winning his next service game, he cranked it up on Murray’s serve, producing the shot of the match off his booming forehand to set up match point, which he seized to wrap up the match.

Britain’s number one Cameron Norrie, BNP Paribas Open winner in Indian Wells last week, faces Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round in Vienna after defeating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in straight sets on Tuesday.

