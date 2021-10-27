David Martindale proud of 10-man Livingston’s resilience against Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Livingston manager David Martindale hailed his team’s battling display after they earned a point against Dundee United despite playing the second half with 10 men.

The hosts went ahead in the 37th minute through Jack Fitzwater before Peter Pawlett levelled five minutes later.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson was then sent off in the first minute of stoppage time in the opening period for catching Declan Glass on the shin.

Martindale said: “I thought in the first half we were the better team and I thought with 10 men that we would be under more pressure than what we were.

“I think it’s testament to the players, they were brilliant and held firm.”

Martindale was also sent off but has insisted he will contest any dugout ban after disputing fourth official Lloyd Wilson’s claim that he used offensive language.

On the red cards, Martindale said: “It was a harsh sending off for me and at the time I thought it was a harsh sending off for Ben. If I’m wrong then I’m wrong.

“I get on well with that linesman (Graeme Leslie) and I wanted to ask him about the challenge as he was in line and in sight of the ball.

“The fourth official has then come back and put his forearm on my chest and pushed me back. I told him to take his hands off of me and I went back and sat down.

“I’m not a liar and don’t tell lies. If I’d used offensive language then I would apologise.

“Will I contest it? I’m going in there with the bible. How do you prove you’re telling the truth?

“Eight years I’ve been at this club and I’ve never been sent off. If I did swear I would take it on the chin and apologise. I did not deserve to get sent off and I’m going to contest it because I’m not having it.”

United boss Tam Courts was disappointed his side could not make their numerical advantage count after the break.

He said: “We came for the three points and in the second half we threw everything at it, maximised the width and movement. The best chance fell to Max Biamou.

“Livi are very resolute, they stick together and sometimes it’s more difficult to break down 10 men.

“But the players gave everything and it’s a shame we couldn’t get the winner.”