Sport

Malky Mackay felt first Ross County win had been coming

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 10.57pm
Malky Mackay’s men finally had a win to smile about (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expressed his delight after his team finally ended their long wait for a first cinch Premiership win of the season.

The Staggies swept Dundee aside at Dens thanks to a five-goal rout with Harry Clarke, Ross Callachan and Joseph Hungbo all scoring before Regan Charles-Cook bagged a brace.

While the Staggies manager was surprised by the margin of victory, he insisted the result had been coming and his players had finally received the rewards they deserved.

Mackay said: “I genuinely think in the last four games, we could have – I’m not saying we could have won 5-0 – but turn a performance into goals.

“I was delighted tonight because Dundee have had a couple of results recently.

“Special credit to my goalkeeper because he makes a hell of a save at 0-0.

“I think after that we got it down, got it to our wingers and caused havoc in the first half.

“I’m delighted with the whole team’s performance but especially my back four and my goalie. They deserved the clean sheet.

“I’m really delighted with the performance but I genuinely think in the last four or five weeks that we’ve been the equal of any team we’ve faced. It’s just been a matter of time.”

Dundee boss James McPake did not pull his punches in his assessment of what had been a dismal display by the Dark Blues.

“It’s the worst night I’ve had in football,” he said.

“It’s a real sobering result for the football club. We were second all over the pitch.

“For myself all the way down, we let the football club down tonight.

“There have been results and performances over the last two and a bit years that have been really poor but tonight tops any of them.”

