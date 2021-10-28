Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Kalvin Phillips subject of keen interest amid £60m price tag

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 7.13am
Kalvin Phillips is the subject of transfer interest (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kalvin Phillips is the subject of transfer interest (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool and Manchester United will spar off for the signature of Kalvin Phillips, reports the Daily Star. Phillips, 25, is rated as being worth £60million and has been on the books of Leeds since 2010. He made his England debut in 2020, going on to star for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

Youri Tielemans is another Premier League player who will be subject of a transfer tug-of-war, reports the Daily Express. The Leicester playmaker has impressed for the Foxes and long been admired by Liverpool, but Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Ones to watch

Zinedine Zidane: The Frenchman will not be succeeding Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer as Manchester United manager, reports the Daily Star.

Jude Bellingham: The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with the latest to join the race being Liverpool, writes Sport1.

Caio Henrique: Barcelona are said to be keen on the Monaco full-back, says AS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier