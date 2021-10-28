Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Boyd looks on career as ‘beyond my wildest dreams’ as he hangs up boots

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 10.26am
George Boyd has retired from playing (Martin Rickett/PA)
George Boyd has retired from playing (Martin Rickett/PA)

George Boyd described his career as “beyond my wildest dreams” after announcing his retirement aged 36.

The midfielder last played for Salford in League Two, with his final appearance coming in May.

Boyd played for Burnley in the Premier League and was revered at Peterborough after two spells with the club. He also turned out for Stevenage, Nottingham Forest, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday.

In an open letter, Boyd said: “I have loved every second of the journey, but I have come to the decision to hang up the boots and put an end to my playing career.

“From non-league, with Stevenage, to then play and score at every level all the way up to the Premier League, it’s been beyond my wildest dreams.

“A huge thank you to all the managers I have played under, who helped me along the way.

“I am also grateful to my team-mates, who have now become friends for life. My biggest thanks go to my family for always being by my side and following me all over the country. I’m a lucky man.

“A final thank you to the fans. I have been incredibly lucky to feel welcome at every club I have played for.

“I have lived every boy’s dream and now I am looking forward to the next chapter and whatever that brings.”

