Resurgent Celtic showing quality at both ends of pitch – defender Tony Ralston

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 11.35am
Anthony Ralston scored in Celtic’s win over Hibernian on Wednesday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Tony Ralston believes resurgent Celtic are now showing their qualities at both ends of the pitch.

After an unconvincing start to the campaign, Ange Postecoglou’s side have now won five games on the trot in all competitions.

Their most recent victory came at Easter Road on Wednesday when they hit Hibernian with a three-goal blitz in a dominant first half and then stood firm after the break to stop the hosts reducing a 3-1 deficit.

Right-back Ralston told Celtic TV: “We were terrific in the first half. Our movement, our speed of play, we were very direct, our front three and the midfield were terrific in terms of their movement.

“In the second half we were made to defend. We defended well as a team and as a back four and goalkeeper. Joe Hart made some good saves to keep the score the way it was.

“All round we showed we can go out and play and dominate the game but we’ve also got that side to us where we can dig deep and defend when we need to.”

Celtic now face a home match against Livingston on Saturday, a Europa League trip to Ferencvaros next Thursday and then a visit to Dundee before the next international break.

Ralston has called on his side, who are up to second in the cinch Premiership and within two points of leaders Rangers, to maintain their momentum.

He said: “We’ve got big games to round this period off before the international break so it’s important we go into each game the way we’ve been approaching the games recently and keep on this winning run and keeping the confidence high.

“We’re all in a good place so we just need to keep that going.”

Ralston opening the scoring at Easter Road with his fourth goal of the season as he continues his impressive renaissance under Postecoglou.

He said: “I was glad to get another goal. I’ve not scored many diving headers.

“I saw it coming over the top and I had to do that (dive) to get there.

“I work hard in training every day and when it comes to the game, I just want to put my all into it and do as well as I can for the team.”

