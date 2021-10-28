Stoke waiting on Joe Allen ahead of clash with Millwall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stoke will check on midfielder Joe Allen ahead of resuming their Championship campaign against managerless Cardiff.

The Wales international missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford on Wednesday night after needing stitches in a foot wound following the league loss to Millwall.

Defender Tommy Smith was absent for both of those matches through illness and he will also be assessed.

James Chester, Mario Vrancic, Jacob Brown and Sam Surridge were all rested from the starting line-up against the Bees in the cup and all four could be restored to the team against Cardiff.

Under-23s boss Steve Morison will be in charge of the Bluebirds after Mick McCarthy left his position as manager following last weekend’s home defeat to Middlesbrough.

The 2-0 loss was an eighth straight defeat, during which time the team has scored only one goal.

Morison will check on the availability of Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Tom Sang, Sam Bowen and Joel Bagan – all of whom have been receiving treatment for knocks.

Skipper Sean Morrison could be an option for the temporary boss after he was on the substitutes bench for the last two games.