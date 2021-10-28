Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton apologises for Holocaust comment

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 2.45pm
Joey Barton has issued an apology (Nick Pott/PA)
Joey Barton has apologised for comments he made comparing a poor Bristol Rovers performance to the Holocaust.

The Pirates manager made the analogy in a post-match press conference following his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Newport.

Sitting down with the press on Thursday, Barton issued an apology, saying: “I’m just going to say there were some comments made after the press conference last week where clearly no offence was meant, but some people have rightly pointed out to me the use of the analogy was not correct.

“The FA wrote to me this week to remind us of our language and communications, and the last thing you want to do is cause offence or upset anybody.

“So if anybody was offended by that, I would like to apologise for that and I think the FA were right to write to me and remind me of that.

“You hope to use better analogies in future, but it was certainly with no malice or offence intended to anybody.”

Earlier this week, Bristol councillor Fabian Breckels, an associate member of the Jewish Labour Movement, said Barton should consider his future and suggested the club “ought to provide a considered response fairly soon”.

When asked if an apology should have been issued sooner, Barton said: “I just think it’s a case of my next natural chance to speak to the press.

“I’m forced to speak to you every week after the games, lots of the times when I don’t really want to do it, but it’s part of the job and part of what you have to do and the responsibilities.

“It’s our duty to be word-perfect and not create controversy.

“I do get the world we live in and the people we work with, and some of our acquaintances have to produce content and produce the opportunity to get people’s attention by clicks.

“I get that everything we say, even this I’m saying now will no doubt be pieced together in such a way that it will be there to grab and capture the attention of people that use social media, internet, blah, blah, blah.

“My natural next progression in terms of speaking to the media is here, and I felt that was the way to deal with it rather than the club releasing a statement, blah, blah, blah.

“For me, it was a poor analogy to use in the context of the modern-day world we live in, and it won’t happen again.”

