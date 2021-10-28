Northampton’s Sam Hoskins to miss game with Carlisle through suspension

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sam Hoskins will miss Northampton’s League Two clash with Carlisle through suspension.

His absence forces Cobblers boss Jon Brady into changing his starting XI for the first time in five games.

Nicke Kabamba and Danny Rose are among the options to replace Hoskins as the Cobblers chase a fourth straight win and clean sheet.

Northampton remain without long-term absentees Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson, but Brady said this week that both were progressing well.

Carlisle boss Keith Millen is unlikely to make too many changes as he gets set to name the first starting line-up since he became manager on Tuesday.

Millen takes over a side without a win in eight league games, but with only two days of work on the training ground ahead of the trip to Northampton he said he would not look to change too much too soon.

Kelvin Mellor is closing in on a return from injury but Gime Toure has joined Aldershot on a short-term loan deal.

Keeper Magnus Norman (leg) remains sidelined, so Millen will have to choose between Burnley loanee Lukas Jensen and recent signing Mark Howard in goal.