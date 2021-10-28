Offrande Zanzala set to make Barrow return

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barrow forward Offrande Zanzala is expected to return for the League Two clash with Rochdale.

Zanzala missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Walsall through illness but has resumed training.

Fellow forward Luke James returned from a foot injury as a substitute last weekend, with Connor Brown also back from a groin problem as the treatment room cleared.

Jamie Devitt and Matt Platt have stepped up their recoveries while Tom Beadling and Mike Jones are back in training, but Dimitri Sea and Kgosi Ntlhe are still out.

Rochdale must check on the fitness of Matt Done, Josh Andrews and Stephen Dooley before making the trip north.

Done missed last weekend’s 3-2 win over Sutton, his third game out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Andrews and Dooley both had fitness tests before the fixture, with neither making the matchday squad.

Danny Cashman came off the bench to help Dale navigate a dramatic finish to the Sutton match and will hope for a starting opportunity this weekend.