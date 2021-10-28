Joe Edwards expected to be involved as Oldham search for rare home win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Keith Curle’s struggling Oldham side are in search of a much-needed League Two win as they host Swindon at Boundary Park.

Latics are just a point outside the relegation zone and have won just one and lost five of their seven home games.

Seventeen-year-old midfielder Joe Edwards is pushing for his first-team debut after featuring in the midweek FA Youth Cup first-round win at Carlisle and is expected to be on Curle’s bench again on Saturday.

But veteran defender Alan Sheehan (calf) may miss out after he left the pitch injured after just 10 minutes against Walsall earlier this month and has not featured since, while Ouss Cisse (midfielder) remains sidelined.

Swindon manager Ben Garner should have Dion Conroy back in the squad this weekend.

The 25-year-old suffered a swollen ankle in the 2-2 draw with Rochdale two weeks ago and has missed their last two games.

On-loan Huddersfield defender Romoney Crichlow is doubtful after he went off at half time in last Saturday’s defeat to Bradford.

Swindon head to the north west seventh in the table having won their last three away league games.