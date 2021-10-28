Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tom Huddlestone out as Hull host Coventry

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 3.33pm
Hull City’s Tom Huddlestone (left) is out with a hamstring injury (Zoe Goodwin/PA)
Hull City’s Tom Huddlestone (left) is out with a hamstring injury (Zoe Goodwin/PA)

Hull are missing Tom Huddlestone for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry.

The midfielder has been ruled out for up to six weeks with the hamstring injury sustained against Peterborough so Richie Smallwood will continue to deputise.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has been struggling with a calf problem and is subject to a fitness test.

“Ultimately, you don’t win games of football unless you keep clean sheets and score goals. At the minute, we’re struggling to do both,” said under-pressure boss Grant McCann.

Coventry forward Viktor Gyokeres is having his fitness closely monitored ahead of the trip to the MKM Stadium.

Gyokeres has been playing despite carrying an ankle injury and boss Mark Robins admits it is impacting his form.

“Viktor’s ankle injury has taken a bit of wind out of his sails but he tried to plough the furrow,” Robins said.

However, with Matty Godden back from suspension Coventry have options in the position.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]