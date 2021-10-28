Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Lapslie suspended for Mansfield

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 3.37pm
George Lapslie misses out through suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)
George Lapslie misses out through suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)

George Lapslie will miss Mansfield’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Tranmere through suspension.

The attacking midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season in his side’s defeat to Exeter last weekend and serves a one-match ban.

Defender Richard Nartey (knee) remains absent, while midfielder Ryan Stirk is set to resume training next week as he recovers from an ankle problem.

Both George Copper and Elliott Hewitt could be available after recent lay-offs. James Perch is out for the the season with a fractured skull.

Josh Hawkes will be absent for Tranmere’s trip to the One Call Stadium.

The on-loan Sunderland midfielder suffered a hamstring problem in his side’s draw at Harrogate earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Scott Davies continues to be unavailable with a long-term Achilles injury.

Tranmere are ninth in the division, eight points adrift of leaders of Forest Green ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

