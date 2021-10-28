Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rotherham winger Mickel Miller an injury doubt for Sunderland visit

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 4.29pm
Rotherham winger Mickel Miler could miss Saturday’s game with Sunderland (Nigel French/PA)
Rotherham have a concern over Mickel Miller for the visit of Sunderland.

The Millers winger is struggling with a foot injury and will be assessed ahead of the sold-out clash with the Black Cats.

Jamie Lindsay (hamstring) is still a couple of weeks away from fitness, as is Joe Mattock, while Angus MacDonald is making his way back from a long absence due to an unspecified issue.

There are no other selection concerns for boss Paul Warne, whose side are on a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has some problems after their midweek Carabao Cup win at QPR.

Denver Hume suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday and limped off in the first half and he is a doubt, while Leon Dajaku also picked up a knock.

Johnson said three or four other players are also suffering from niggles, including Alex Pritchard (neck), and they will all be assessed ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

Elliot Embleton is available for Sunderland after serving a three-match ban.

