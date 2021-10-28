Sam Baldock and Jason Knight could return for Derby against Blackburn

An error occurred. Please try again.

Derby hope to have Sam Baldock and Jason Knight back in contention when they host Blackburn.

Baldock has missed the last two matches with a nose problem and while that issue has now cleared up, the forward is nursing a slight hamstring injury.

Midfielder Knight suffered a thigh injury in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw against Luton, which then ruled him out of the 1-1 draw at Coventry last weekend.

Left-back Craig Forsyth will rejoin the squad after missing the last three games through illness, although goalkeeper Ryan Allsop (illness) remains out.

Blackburn need to assess defensive trio Daniel Ayala, Ryan Nyambe and Harry Pickering.

Pickering was absent from the home win over Reading after the left-back sustained a calf injury during the defeat at QPR.

Rovers’ defensive injury woes were further compounded against the Royals as both Ayala (calf) and Nyambe (hamstring) were forced off.

With Hayden Carter (foot) and Tyler Magloire (family issue) unavailable on Saturday, and Scott Wharton (Achilles) a long-term absentee, Jan Paul van Hecke is boss Tony Mowbray’s only cover in defence.