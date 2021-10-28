Mustapha Carayol available to Gillingham for Accrington clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gillingham can welcome back Mustapha Carayol for the visit of Accrington.

Carayol sat out the 2-2 draw at Bolton last week through injury but returned as a substitute in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to West Ham on Tuesday.

Daniel Phillips and David Tutonda are expected to be sidelined until Christmas.

Alex MacDonald will also be out for at least a month.

Accrington midfielder Joe Pritchard has been dealt another injury blow.

Pritchard made his comeback from an ankle injury for the Under-23s this week but pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Stanley are awaiting the results of a scan to discover the extent of the injury.

Joel Mumbongo, Harvey Rodgers and Joe Hardy are set to miss out again.